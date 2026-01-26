Raub MP repeats call for Malaysian Durian Board

Raub MP Chow Yu Hui said even though the Malaysian durian industry has penetrated international markets, smallholders have yet to see the fruits of success. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Raub MP Chow Yu Hui has renewed his call for the government to establish a Malaysian Durian Board to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the industry.

He said the board would be empowered to set a uniform grading system for durians, provide clarification on market prices and defend the welfare of farmers.

Chow said even though the Malaysian durian industry had penetrated international markets, smallholders in the country had yet to see the fruits of success.

“Farmers are frequently at the bottom of the durian industry’s value chain. Prices are set by major wholesalers, not farmers,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Chow claimed that in many cases, Musang King durians were graded lower by wholesalers who took advantage of farmers.

“(The downgrading of durians) is not because of quality, but an imbalance in bargaining power. Prices are lowered and farmers have no mechanism to challenge the valuations (of their fruit).

“This shows that the main problem is not with the farmers, but with the lack of parity in the market’s structure.”

Chow said the board could also play a role in the issue of farmers’ land rights, coordinating matters between the state governments and various agencies.

“This will ensure that farmers who work the land are not cast aside. We cannot leave farmers unsure of the future of the land they work on,” he said.