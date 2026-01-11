Only grade C durians sold for RM1 per kg, says Fama

Grade A durians are still being sold at prices ranging from RM8 to RM11 per kg, in line with current market conditions, according to Perak Fama director Salleh Saidin. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has clarified that only grade C durians are being sold for RM1 per kg in Tapah, Perak.

Perak Fama director (Food Security and Operations) Salleh Saidin said this following a report yesterday that the income of Orang Asli residents in Tapah had been severely affected following a sharp drop in durian prices this season, to as low as RM1 to RM2 per kg, Bernama reported.

He said grade C durians account for about 70% of production in the area, while grade A durians are still being sold at prices ranging from RM8 to RM11 per kg, in line with current market conditions.

“Discussions and information gathered found that a total of 20 durian collectors and farmers were involved, with an average collection of about four metric tonnes per day. Most of the durian produced was grade C (70%) and grade B (30%), commonly known as end fruit.

“Durian from this area is known as Durian Bukit Jalan Pahang, Tapah, and the production season is expected to end by the end of January 2026,” he said in a statement today.

Salleh issued the statement after meeting with the Tok Batin of the Orang Asli community at Kampung Batu 6, Jalan Pahang, Tapah, Fadzli Arom, to obtain a clearer picture of the durian marketing situation in the area.

He also revealed that Fama was not involved with the marketing of durian produced by the Orang Asli community, as an existing trader had purchased the entire durian harvest under a prior agreement.

“For the current production season, Fama is not involved in purchasing durians, as the harvest was bound by the existing agreement with the trader.

“However, Perak Fama remains ready to engage and act as a facilitator should farmers or harvesters encounter marketing issues in the future,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Salleh, the approach is in line with Fama’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ welfare and ensuring the continued stability of the durian market.