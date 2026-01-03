Kuching installs ‘smart poles’ to monitor air quality

A “smart pole” installed at a park in Kuching South shows the level of air quality in real time. (Ukas pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kuching residents heading to two public parks for exercise will know whether the air quality is healthy enough, thanks to “smart poles” unveiled today.

The smart poles, installed at Kuching Park and Palmarium Park in Kuching South, are equipped with digital display boards to check air quality in real time, Dayak Daily reported.

Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian said the initiative by the Kuching South city council will enable the public to make informed decisions on whether conditions are suitable for activities such as walking, jogging or exercising outdoors.

“This is particularly beneficial for vulnerable groups, especially during periods of haze or fluctuating environmental conditions,” he was quoted as saying.

Sim, who is also state minister for public health, housing and local government, said the initiative will also support the development of a smarter, healthier Kuching.

He said a “smart city” was not defined merely by advanced technology or digital infrastructure, but was “one that uses data intelligently to protect public health, enhance liveability and support informed decision-making at both the individual and community levels”.