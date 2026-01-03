MMC allows doctors to practise while awaiting 2026 practising certs

The Malaysian Medical Council said it will implement measures to ensure delays in issuing doctors’ annual practising certificates no longer happen.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) has assured doctors who have yet to receive their annual practising certificates (APCs), despite having submitted their applications, that they may continue practising without any penalties.

In a statement, MMC said this would apply to any medical practitioner who has submitted an application and made payment on or before Dec 31.

“This is provided that the medical practitioner is not subject to any restriction, suspension or prohibition from practice under any other provision of the Medical Act 1971.”

The effective date of the APC will be from Jan 1 or according to the date of professional indemnity coverage, not the date of approval or the date the certificate is issued, MMC said.

Applications for the APC must comply with the requirements under Section 20 of the Medical Act 1971 and Regulation 28 of the Medical Regulations 2017.

MMC apologised for the delay in processing and issuing the APCs following a “sharp increase” in applications received at the end of last year. They included applications submitted with supporting documents that were received late.

MMC said it wanted to ensure medical services to the public were not interrupted.

“MMC will also take necessary steps to ensure that this issue does not recur.”

The Malaysian Medical Association yesterday said thousands of doctors were experiencing delays in receiving their certificates, leaving medical practitioners — particularly those in private practice — in uncertainty despite having fully complied with all statutory requirements.

Pointing out that it is an offence under the Medical Act for doctors to practise medicine without a valid APC, MMA president Dr R Thirunavukarasu said doctors risk having their livelihoods, professional standing and continuity of patient care affected if they are unable to practise for even a short period.