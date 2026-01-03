Penang council culled 17,750 crows, captured 10,171 pigeons last year

Penang Island City Council enforcement officers using a net to capture pigeons in Penang earlier this year. (MBPP pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) culled 17,750 crows and captured 10,171 pigeons last year as part of efforts to maintain a clean and healthy environment free from bird droppings.

MBPP said the population control operations were conducted monthly by its environmental health department in collaboration with the Penang Shooting Club and other related associations, Bernama reported.

Cases of crows attacking people on the island and the mainland had previously been brought up in the Penang state assembly.

Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng had said crows had been terrorising people in Pulau Tikus, Simpang Ampat and Nibong Tebal, forcing many to duck for cover in fear of further attacks.

MBPP, in its statement today, said the number of crows culled last year declined from 23,336 in 2024, with measures including shooting approved by the police and the destruction of nests at identified breeding hotspots.

MBPP warned that crow populations could rebound quickly if irresponsible practices persist. This included improper disposal of food waste or failure to secure rubbish bins.

MBPP reported an increase in the number of pigeons captured last year compared with 9,585 recorded in 2024.

The council said a key challenge remains the public habit of feeding pigeons, prompting enforcement action from March last year with 55 compound notices issued under Section 47(1) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

MBPP added that population control efforts also include public awareness campaigns, warning signboards, closed-circuit television camera monitoring and daily operations at designated locations.

Anyone feeding pigeons in public spaces can be fined RM250, with court action taken for non-payment or repeat violations.

MBPP has warned that pigeon droppings pose a health risk to humans. It said public spaces like parks that attract crowds should not be contaminated with pigeon droppings.

The council said daily monitoring and control operations at designated locations would continue to manage urban bird populations and maintain cleanliness.