QR code plan for Gurney Bridge entry dropped, says mayor

GEORGE TOWN : A proposal for motorists to scan a QR code before crossing the new Gurney Bridge to Andaman Island has been withdrawn following concerns that the link is meant to serve as a public road, Penang Island City Council mayor Rajendran Anthony says.

Rajendran said the route should operate as a public road once it is open to traffic, and that restricting entry through compulsory registration was not suitable.

He also said the bridge was built by the developer and had yet to be handed over to the Penang government or placed under the council’s administration.

He said the handover process was still ongoing.

“The QR code requirement has been removed with immediate effect,” he told FMT.

The 1.2km eight-lane bridge, which links the Gurney Bay waterfront to the Andaman Island development site, is popular with drivers who use it to bypass a busy stretch in Tanjung Tokong.

Many have also been stopping along the span to take in the sea view. Some park their cars, set up foldable chairs and bring picnic items, turning parts of the walkway into informal leisure spots.

The developer has allowed public access during set hours and carries out regular patrols along the route. However, the frequent stopping of vehicles sparked debate online, with some users asking whether it is safe or lawful.

The developer later introduced a QR code registration for motorists entering the island.

Rajendran said the bridge played an important role in easing congestion in the Tanjung Tokong area by offering an alternative route.

“The traffic in Jalan Tanjung Tokong has reduced significantly thanks to the opening of this bridge,” he said.