Penang govt approves Aidilfitri financial aid for civil servants

GEORGE TOWN : The Penang government has approved a special Aidilfitri financial assistance (BKKA) equivalent to half a month’s salary, or a minimum of RM1,000, for state civil servants.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state also approved BKKA 2026 of RM300 for supervisors, teachers, and staff of Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) classes, as well as teachers of Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat (SRAR) and Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat (SMAR).

“Also receiving this assistance are supervisors, teachers and staff of government-aided religious schools (SABK), tahfiz and pondok institutions, Islamic kindergartens (Tadis) and Chinese independent schools in Penang,” he said in a statement.

Chow said the payments would be credited no later than March 16, involving a total financial implication of RM8.49 million and benefiting 7,317 recipients.

He added that the assistance served as a token of appreciation for the dedication and commitment shown by the civil servants in supporting the state government’s efforts to realise the Penang2030 Vision.