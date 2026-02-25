Michelle Yeoh’s unforgettable Penang food journey

‘Sandiwara’ features Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in a food-focused film set in some of Penang’s most iconic sites. (Self-Portrait pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Imagine an Oscar-winning director filming an Oscar-winning actress in a lively, food-focused adventure through the bustling streets of Penang.

It may sound like a dream, but that is exactly what happened when acclaimed American filmmaker Sean Baker came to the Pearl of the Orient to feature Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh in the short film “Sandiwara”.

Named after the Malay word meaning “drama” or “theatrical performance”, the 10- to 11-minute production is a vibrant exploration of Malaysian culture through food, music and womanhood. It places Penang’s rich heritage centre stage as its characters wander through some of the island’s most iconic streets and eateries.

The project was commissioned by Penang-born designer Han Chong, founder of London-based label Self-Portrait, under the brand’s Residency programme.

Writing on the film’s website, Baker said: “‘Sandiwara’ is an extension of my pre-existing love for independent cinema and with the support of Han Chong, Michelle Yeoh and the many other individuals who helped bring this vision to life, we were able to celebrate Malaysian culture in a big way.”

“It was incredible to get to experience Penang and to have been given the freedom to create a film that spans beyond traditional fashion and cinema integration,” he added.

Yeoh plays five characters in the film. (Self-Portrait pic)

Baker received Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing at the 97th Academy Awards for “Anora”, becoming the first person to individually win four Oscars for the same film in a single ceremony.

“Sandiwara” also features Academy Award-winning Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who won Best Actress in 2023 for “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

In “Sandiwara”, Yeoh plays five characters – The Hawker, The Vlogger, The Waitress, The Critic and The Singer – each representing different facets of performance and identity.

The film made its world premiere at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival and was uploaded to YouTube on Feb 20.

Also appearing is local writer-director Rueben Kang, who plays the cameraman and assistant to Yeoh’s food influencer character.

“My job is basically to follow her around filming everything while she bosses me around, but by the end there’s a very sweet relationship between the two characters,” Kang told FMT Lifestyle.

He described the shoot as fast-paced, completed in about two days. Remarkably, the entire film was shot on iPhones – three rolling at the same time. One was operated by cinematographer Christopher Ripley, another by Baker, and a third by producer Alex Coco.

Baker was literally running around the streets of Penang in the heat holding an iPhone, Kang said admiringly.

Despite the potential chaos, the team worked in near-perfect sync, each knowing exactly which shots were needed while carefully staying out of one another’s frames.

(L-R) Actor Rueben Kang with director Sean Baker and actress Michelle Yeoh during the shooting of ‘Sandiwara’ in Penang. (Rueben Kang pic)

Kang said it was an honour to work with Yeoh, whom he described as a total professional. Being on set with Yeoh, Baker and the crew still feels surreal, he admitted.

“What stood out to me was this: despite being Oscar winners, there was zero ego. They were completely focused on the work. No small talk, no wasting time. Just getting the shot right. That work ethic honestly stayed with me the most,” he said.

Some of the most memorable scenes were filmed at iconic Penang spots such as Red Garden Food Paradise and Line Clear Nasi Kandar, which were not closed for production. Filming unfolded amid real crowds and lunchtime rushes, at times feeling chaotic. Yet under Baker’s direction, “Sandiwara” came together seamlessly.

Ultimately, Kang said he was impressed that Baker managed to create a film in Malaysia’s own backyard with a tiny crew, no location closures and just iPhones – and still deliver something that looked incredible.

When asked about his thoughts on the finished product, Kang said there are many ways to interpret “Sandiwara”. To him, it is also a homage to Yeoh and to Malaysia.

‘Sandiwara,’ starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, premiered at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, and was uploaded to YouTube on Feb 20.

“It celebrates her journey, from here to the world stage. As Malaysians, it’s quite special to see someone from our country carry our name internationally and be appreciated globally,” he said.

“So beyond just the story itself, I think Malaysians should watch it with a bit of pride. One of our own really went out there and flew the flag for all of us.”

Watch ‘Sandiwara’ on YouTube and visit the website for more information.