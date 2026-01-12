Raids on LGBTQ health events risk derailing HIV prevention, say rights groups

Justice for Sisters, Jejaka, and Suaram have, among others, called on the authorities to stop their discriminatory investigations and adopt a human rights-based approach on the LGBTQ issue. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police investigations and raids on events promoting sexual health for the LGBTQ community in Malaysia are undermining public health efforts, human rights and pro-LGBTQ advocacy groups warned.

Thirteen NGOs, including Justice for Sisters, and All Women’s Action Society, said in a joint statement that government action targeting LGBTQ-focused HIV and sexual health programmes had discouraged participation and eroded trust in the authorities.

They cited a survey following a police raid in Kelantan last year, which found that 61% of the respondents felt discouraged from attending future health events, while 83% reported a drop in trust towards law enforcement.

“These investigations are completely counterproductive to the health ministry’s public health efforts, and the overall government’s efforts to end AIDS by 2030,” the groups said, noting that the ministry had said that the gay, bisexual and queer community remained a “hard-to-reach population”.

The statement comes amid growing controversy over the “Glamping with Pride” event in Hulu Langat planned for this weekend.

Police have received five reports and opened investigations under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Selangor PAS Youth had opposed the event, citing conflicts with religious values and cultural norms, but organisers Jejaka said the two-day retreat would go ahead.

The 13 NGOs also raised concerns over what they described as prejudicial police reports against LGBTQ people, potentially weaponising discrimination to suppress their rights.

“Given this trend in Malaysia, the police have a duty to assess such prejudicial elements and adopt de-escalation tactics to reduce harm and prejudice against complainants,” they said.

“This is within the state’s obligation to uphold the rule of law and protect, promote, and fulfil the rights of all people.”

They called on federal and state authorities to adopt a human rights and public health approach as well as to stop their prejudicial investigations.

“We call on all government agencies to collaborate with human rights defenders to reduce prejudice and impunity against LGBTQ people and to ensure harmony among people of diverse backgrounds in Malaysia,” they said.