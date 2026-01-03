Social media companies can delete accounts of minors, says minister

Federal minister Nancy Shukri said Malaysia could no longer ignore the risks faced by minors in cyberspace. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Digital platform operators have been empowered to delete social media accounts belonging to children aged 16 and below under the Online Safety Act 2025, a minister said today.

Nancy Shukri, minister for women, family and community development, said the law places the responsibility of protecting children on platform operators, The Borneo Post reported.

This responsibility included monitoring such accounts and ensuring it complies with age restrictions.

The law requires operators to take responsibility for children’s use of social media, she was quoted as saying when asked if the law, which came into effect on Jan 1, allowed operators to delete accounts belonging to those aged 16 and below.

Nancy said Malaysia could no longer ignore the safety risks involving minors in cyberspace.

She also said digital platform operators have spoken to relevant ministers to clarify their responsibilities and the implementation of the Act.

Separately, Bernama quoted Nancy as saying that parents and the community continue to play a vital role in ensuring the effective implementation of the online safety law.

The law applies to service providers holding licences under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. It does not apply to individual users.