Anwar expected to announce decisions on key issues tomorrow

MELAKA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to make several important announcements tomorrow on critical issues involving the economy, education, and institutional reform.

Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook said the prime minister’s announcements are expected when he addresses staff of the Prime Minister’s Department at their monthly assembly tomorrow and delivers his New Year message.

Loke said the prime minister will first hold a special Cabinet meeting tomorrow, on the first working day of the new year, to discuss “several urgent issues”.

“There are many issues that (business owners) are facing which may cause the business environment or climate to be less than positive,” Loke said. “However, these matters will be addressed, especially regarding tax refunds, and I am confident that positive announcements will be made tomorrow to tackle critical issues such as these.”

Loke, who is DAP secretary-general, made his remarks when opening the Melaka DAP assembly today.

He added that Anwar’s message will also outline the primary direction for the country and the government in conjunction with the new year.