Govt to be directly involved in 2nd Global Flotilla Sumud mission, says PM

PETALING JAYA : The government will be directly involved in the second Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF 2.0) humanitarian mission to Gaza, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said he received a visit today from Sumud Nusantara Command Center director-general Sani Araby Abdul Halim and Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, the founder of Sumud Nusantara, and was briefed on the increasingly dire situation in Gaza.

“We also discussed the next steps for humanitarian missions, including Malaysia’s pivotal role in the upcoming GSF 2.0, which is expected to involve the participation of over 80 countries.

“The Madani government will be directly involved in this mission as part of ongoing international efforts, which require courage to uphold justice and human rights, regardless of borders, ethnicity, or religion,” he said in a Facebook post.

The GSF 2.0 mission is expected to begin by mid-2026.

More than 20 Malaysians were among 500 activists from 45 countries who joined the first GSF mission to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid. They were detained after their vessels were intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea and taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

The Malaysians included singers Heliza Helmi, Zizi Kirana, social media personality Ardell Aryana and activists such as PU Rahmat.

They were in various vessels, including the Hio, Grande Blu, Huga, Alma, Sirius, Inana, Mikeno, Estrella, Fair Lady, Haroqs and Free Willy.