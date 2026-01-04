Over RM1.3bil lost through fake investment schemes in 2025, say cops

Bukit Aman’s CCID said guaranteed high returns and pressure to act immediately are among the key characteristics commonly associated with investment scams.

PETALING JAYA : Police say a total of 9,296 people fell victim to non-existent investment schemes between January and November 2025, with losses amounting to RM1.37 billion.

Bukit Aman’s commercial crime investigation department (CCID) said the cases involved victims from various age groups, with the highest number recorded among those aged between 31 and 40.

Calling for the public to be more cautious, police urged people to verify any investment offer to avoid falling prey to scams.

“Let us be more careful and verify the authenticity of investment offers so as not to get trapped by such scams,” it said.

The department also highlighted several key characteristics commonly associated with investment scams.

These include guaranteed high returns, low or no risk, pressure to act immediately, unregistered or unlicensed companies, lack of clear information, and the use of influential individuals to market the fake investments.

Last July, police reported a sharp increase in investment scams nationwide, with the number of cases rising by more than 60% in the first half of 2025.

A total of 4,368 cases were recorded between January and June, compared with 2,715 cases during the same period in 2024, with losses exceeding RM750 million.