Salleh stresses Sabah autonomy amid Umno Youth’s push to exit unity govt

PETALING JAYA : Sabah Umno veteran Salleh Said Keruak says yesterday’s call by Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh for Umno to Sabah Umno veteran Salleh Said Keruak says yesterday’s call by Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh for Umno to quit the unity government should have no bearing on Sabah’s political future.

The former Sabah chief minister said Sabah Umno should exercise political autonomy in determining its stance, stating that decisions affecting the state should be guided by the state’s interests – not national-level debates that do not reflect local priorities.

“Sabah must remain focused on governing, developing, and securing its rightful entitlements without being distracted by political polemics originating from outside the state,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Sabah operates within a different political and social reality. For the people of Sabah, the priority is unity, stability and effective governance in a diverse state.”

Salleh said unity within Sabah’s newly formed government must remain the overriding agenda for the state, going on to highlight the importance of political stability in ensuring the continuity and delivery of long-term development planning.

The new Sabah administration formed last month brings together elected representatives from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Upko, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) – with Sabah Umno chief Jafry Ariffin appointed the state tourism, culture and environment minister.

GRS, PH and BN are partners in the federal government under the administration of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the PH chairman.

Akmal yesterday called for BN lynchpin Umno to withdraw support from the federal government and go into the opposition, citing repeated violations of “red lines” involving Islam, the Malay community, and the monarchy.