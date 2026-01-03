Umno Youth chief urges withdrawal of party’s support for unity govt

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said the wing’s convention held today had the full support of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was prepared to face any consequences. (File pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh today urged the party to withdraw support from the unity government, citing repeated violations of “red lines” involving Islam, the Malay community, and the monarchy.

Akmal said Umno entered the unity government with clear conditions and he highlighted several issues that he said had angered the Malay community.

“When forming the government, we set red lines: do not touch our religion, our monarchy, and our race,” he said in his opening speech at Umno Youth’s special convention.

“For three years, we acted in good faith, but during these three years, they have shown repeated disrespect.

“My stand is to pull the handbrake on supporting the unity government.”

He said the Malays were upset over the “Allah” socks issue and the upside-down flag issue, yet those penalised were “the ones defending it”. He said Malays were also angered when alcohol was served at government events.

In October, Bersatu MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin posted a video on Facebook questioning the serving of alcohol at a government event, saying it violated cultural and constitutional norms.

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing later denied that alcohol was served at a government-hosted gala dinner, saying the event was organised by private partners to celebrate Malaysia’s first global travel event of its kind.

“I have warned them – if you cross the red lines, the youth will oppose it,” Akmal said, stressing that the convention was held to put an end to such repeated disrespect.

He also said Umno Youth rejected any attempts to bring down the government through backdoor manoeuvres.

“I do not want to topple the government. We reject any effort to form a backdoor government.

“Let the people see how they govern without Umno,” he said.

Responding to claims that the convention lacked approval from Umno’s top leadership, Akmal said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had given his full support.

“Zahid was the first to agree to hold this convention,” he said, adding that Zahid was prepared to face the consequences if the party’s grassroots demanded that Umno withdraw from the government.

The convention was prompted by Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin’s refusal to apologise for a social media post stating that the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s rejection of former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid for house arrest was a cause for celebration.

Yeo’s remark drew the ire of senior Umno leaders such as secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who said it might be appropriate for Umno to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.