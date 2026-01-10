Vet assets of officers, politicians before giving top posts, says Akmal

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said news about the seizure of luxury items by MACC is disheartening when some military personnel live in dismal conditions at their camps.

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has urged the government to screen the assets of senior civil servants and politicians before appointing them to top official posts.

This comes after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission seized RM2.2 million worth of luxury items from the home of a woman linked to a former senior army officer under investigation for graft, including 23 Rolex watches.

Akmal said such news was disheartening when some military personnel live in dismal conditions at their camps while some veterans still had to work after retiring to make ends meet.

“I ask the government to ensure that all officers or politicians, regardless of ministries (or agencies) are required to have their assets screened before they are appointed to an important role.

“Enough is enough,” he said in a Facebook post.

MACC is looking into an alleged army procurement cartel, with former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives remanded to assist in its investigation.

The anti-graft agency is also investigating another senior armed forces official and the owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts allegedly involving a senior army officer.

Several companies are said to have repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023 through bribes.

MACC is said to have also seized RM6.9 million in gold bars and cash in foreign currencies, among others, as well as the 23 Rolex watches and several jewellery items.