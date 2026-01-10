3-way contest in Kinabatangan, straight fight in Lamag

(from left) BN is fielding Naim Kurniawan Moktar and Ismail Ayob in the Kinabatangan and Lamag by-elections, respectively, while Warisan has nominated Saddi Abdul Rahman and Mazliwati Abdul Malik Chua.

PETALING JAYA : There will be a three-cornered contest for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election and a straight fight for the Lamag state seat in Sabah

The by-elections are being held following the death of Bung Moktar Radin on Dec 5.

Barisan Nasional has nominated Bung’s son, Naim Kurniawan, as its candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, Astro Awani reported.

Warisan is fielding former Sukau assemblyman Saddi Abdul Rahman while an independent candidate, Goldam Hamid, is also contesting.

The by-election for the Lamag seat will meanwhile be contested by BN’s Ismail Ayob and Warisan’s Mazliwati Abdul Malik Chua.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Perikatan Nasional had decided not to contest in the by-elections.

Bung died less than a week after being elected to a second term as Lamag assemblyman at the Nov 29 Sabah state election.

The Sabah Umno chief had defended his state seat with a slim majority of just 153 votes in the state polls.

The 66-year-old had also been the Kinabatangan MP for six terms. In the 2022 general election, he retained the parliamentary seat with a solid 4,330-vote majority.

A total of 48,722 voters, including 196 policemen, are eligible to cast their ballots in the two by-elections.