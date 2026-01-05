2 DAP leaders back bill to limit PM’s tenure

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow (left) welcomed the plan to table a bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure, while DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming said the reform measures introduced will establish stronger checks and balances.

PETALING JAYA : Two DAP leaders have welcomed Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of key institutional reforms, including a proposed bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years or two full terms.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the prime minister’s plan to table the bill this year is “one of the most important institutional reform measures to strengthen democratic practices and ensure that the nation’s governance is conducted with greater transparency and integrity”.

Chow noted that Penang has introduced a two-term limit for the chief minister’s post following an amendment to Article 7, Clause 2(a)(ii) of the state constitution in 2018.

DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming also welcomed the move to introduce separation of powers between the attorney-general and the public prosecutor, as well as the upcoming Freedom of Information Bill.

The housing and local government minister said these steps were “critical for establishing stronger checks and balances within the country’s institutions, while also preventing the concentration or monopoly of power in key positions”.

He also pointed to recent government initiatives under the Madani administration, including the Parliamentary Services Act 2025, the Government Service Efficiency Act 2025, the Government Procurement Act 2025, and automatic citizenship for children born abroad to Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers.

He said the reforms were not only fulfilling manifesto promises but would also “improve transparency, accountability, and integrity within the country’s administrative and legal systems”.

Earlier today, Anwar said the bill to limit the tenure of the prime minister is based on the principle that leadership positions should have clear term limits to allow for orderly succession.

He also said the FOI bill will strengthen transparency and prevent abuse of power, particularly in relation to tenders, contracts and government projects.