NGO urges select committee scrutiny of reform bills

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to implement a slew of institutional reforms this year and next, including term limits for the prime minister and the separation of the attorney-general’s and public prosecutor’s offices.

PETALING JAYA : Civil society group Projek Sama has welcomed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s plans to implement a slew of institutional reforms this year and next, but said the bills to enact them should first be scrutinised by parliamentary select committees.

Projek Sama described the reforms as meaningful institutional measures that, if properly designed, could significantly strengthen checks and balances in Malaysia’s governance system.

However, it said the bills to implement the reforms must be studied and deliberated by PSCs before being tabled for debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Alternatively, these bills can be tabled early enough for MPs and the public to study and deliberate before the second reading. There must be genuine opportunities for amendments at the committee stage,” it said in a statement today.

Earlier today, Anwar told civil servants his administration will table a bill to limit the tenure of the prime ministers to two terms, or a maximum of 10 years, alongside a bill to separate the attorney-general’s role from that of the public prosecutor when Parliament reconvenes later this month.

The government also intends to introduce an ombudsman law to enhance transparency in the public sector, and a freedom of information law to curb potential abuse of power in government projects.

On the proposed prime ministerial term limit, Projek Sama said this would boost public trust in political parties and allow leadership renewal.

“Fulfilling this unfulfilled item in the 2021 memorandum of understanding between the Keluarga Malaysia government and Pakatan Harapan – most of the parties are now in the Madani government – can increase public trust in political parties,” it said.

It also called for the public prosecutor appointment process to be transparent, merit-based and independent of executive control, ensuring the officeholder is free from undue influence.

“Together, these bills constitute a meaningful package of institutional reforms that, if robustly implemented, could significantly strengthen checks and balances in Malaysia’s governance system,” it said.