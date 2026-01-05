Umno set two conditions on Akmal for convention, says insider

Umno Youth members attending a special assembly of the youth wing in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 3. (Umno Online Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno set two conditions when Dr Akmal Saleh was given the go-ahead to organise the Umno Youth convention last Saturday, says an Umno leader.

The leader, who did not wish to be named, said one condition was to refrain from discussing a withdrawal from the unity government. The other was that there would not be any criticisms of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The source told FMT that it was only on the basis of this assurance that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi agreed to the programme proceeding.

The source said that matters Akmal raised at the convention, such as Umno leaving the government, realigning with PAS or shifting its political allegiance, were never discussed with Zahid.

“He does not endorse, approve, or even entertain such ideas,” the source said.

Nor did Zahid issue any instruction or directive for the youth wing to deliberate on leaving the government.

When Akmal opened the convention, he claimed that the assembly had been approved by Zahid. He also claimed that Zahid told him that he would back calls by grassroots members to exit the unity government.

Akmal said this in response to claims that he did not get Zahid’s blessing to hold the convention, and that he was going against the party leadership.

He was reported to have said: “I want to make it clear – Zahid was the first person to agree to this convention. I told him that if we were to ‘pull the handbrake’ and leave the government today, he would be the first to be targeted.

“But Zahid told me that if this is what the grassroots want, he is prepared to fight all the way.”

Separately, another Umno insider said that Zahid had never indicated that Umno is prepared to take the drastic step of quitting the unity government.

The insider, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that while Zahid gave the youth wing the nod to hold the convention, it should not be seen as an endorsement of the resolutions made, particularly the calls for the party to leave the government.

“Yes, the president approved the convention, but not the resolutions that came out of it,” the source said. Ultimately, any decision on whether to leave the government will be made by the Supreme Council, he said.

“Umno has no intention of becoming an opposition party for now. The priority is the people.”

The insider also confirmed that Zahid had not backed any suggestions for the party to exit the government.

FMT has asked Zahid’s aide for comment.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Kadir said any proposals made at the Umno Youth convention, including those concerning the party’s position in the unity government, would have to be decided by Umno’s Supreme Council.