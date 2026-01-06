Akmal could ruin Umno’s biggest edge over PN, says analyst

By harping on the 3Rs, Dr Akmal Saleh is trying to conceal the fourth ‘R’ — rasuah (corruption), says political analyst Wong Chin Huat.

PETALING JAYA : Dr Akmal Saleh’s claim of repeated “red line” violations in urging Umno to withdraw support for the unity government could undermine the party’s biggest advantage over Perikatan Nasional, an analyst said.

Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University said Umno had benefited after teaming up with Pakatan Harapan to form the unity government in 2022 by regaining non-Muslim votes in elections held in six states the following year.

Wong Chin Huat.

He cited an ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute analysis to show that many among the 28% non-Muslim voters in Pelangai, a Pahang constituency, had backed the Barisan Nasional candidate representing the unity government.

According to the study, these voters had previously supported Pakatan Harapan.

Wong said that if Umno were to join forces with PAS and, by extension, Bersatu, a line would naturally be drawn between Pakatan Harapan and East Malaysian parties on one side, and Malay-based parties on the other.

“It is no brainer that the non-Malays would go all out for PH. And Umno, having more seats in mixed areas than PAS, would pay the price hugely. Umno cannot have its cake and eat it,” he told FMT.

On Saturday, Akmal, the Umno Youth chief, called for the party to withdraw support from the unity government and go into the opposition, citing repeated violations of “red lines” involving 3R matters — pertaining to race, religion and royalty.

He said the Malays were angered by the “Allah” socks and upside-down flag incidents, yet those penalised were the ones “defending” Islam and the Jalur Gemilang. He added that Malays were also upset when alcohol was served at a government event.

Akmal made the remarks at a special convention held after DAP’s Yeo Bee Yin refused to apologise for a social media post celebrating the High Court’s rejection of former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid to be placed under house arrest.

Commenting further, Wong said Akmal was “flogging a dead horse” by revisiting the socks and flag issues, adding that he was attempting to divert attention from corruption allegations linked to Umno.

“He is trying to conceal the fourth ‘R’ — rasuah (corruption) — by harping on the 3Rs,” he said.

Wong added the pro-Najib camp was attempting to frame corruption as a sensitive issue.

Azmi Hassan.

Analyst Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusatara agreed that while the issues Akmal raised at the convention could prompt some DAP supporters to withdraw support for Umno in the next polls, there was no reason for the Malay party to lose sleep over it.

He observed that at GE15, there was minimal vote transferability from DAP supporters to Umno or Barisan Nasional.

“Generally, Umno does not get the votes of non-Malays due to race-related issues it tends to play up.”

Azmi also said he was puzzled by Akmal’s call for Umno to withdraw from the unity government, noting that it had been formed on the advice of the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong to ensure political stability.

He further stated that Umno stood to benefit from staying within the government.

“They still have one and a half years to woo Malay and non-Malays supporters,” he said.