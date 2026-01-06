Anwar, Wan Azizah pray for Dr M’s swift recovery

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) expressed his well-wishes for the health of Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a brief Facebook post this afternoon.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail have expressed their well-wishes for the health and speedy recovery of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad who was warded for observation at the National Heart Institute (IJN) this morning following a fall at his home.

“Azizah and I pray for Tun’s health and swift recovery, Insya-Allah,” Anwar said in a brief Facebook post.

Earlier today, Mahathir’s aide Suffi Yusoff said he remained conscious after the fall and was taken to IJN by ambulance.

He said the fall occurred when Mahathir was moving from his balcony to the living room.

Mahathir, 100, has made multiple visits to IJN, the latest on July 13 last year after experiencing fatigue while attending a picnic and potluck in Putrajaya to celebrate his 100th birthday and the 99th birthday of his wife, Dr Hasmah Ali.

He left the event early after participating in activities such as cycling, and was taken to IJN for observation. He was discharged later the same day.