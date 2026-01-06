IPTA director remanded over RM16,000 batik supply contract

The suspect, a woman in her 50s, was arrested at about 1pm yesterday when she turned up to give a statement at the MACC office in Sungai Petani.

PETALING JAYA : A director of a public higher education institution (IPTA) in Kedah has been remanded for allegedly abusing her position as cooperative chairman by appointing a company owned by her child to supply batik fabric worth about RM16,000.

A five-day remand order was granted by the Sungai Petani magistrates’ court this morning following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the woman, in her 50s, was arrested at about 1pm yesterday when she came to the MACC office in Sungai Petani to give her statement.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect was believed to have committed the act around August 2024, involving the supply of batik fabric for the attire of teaching staff and employees of the institution,” the source said.

When contacted, Kedah MACC director Nazli Rasyid Sulong confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.