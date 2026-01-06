Think tank distances itself from survey presented at Umno Youth convention

Ilham Centre executive director Hisomuddin Bakar said any information, interpretations or conclusions in the presentation are the sole responsibility of Mujibu Muis. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Ilham Centre has issued a disclaimer distancing itself from the views and survey findings presented by one of its fellows at the Umno Youth special convention on Saturday.

Its executive director, Hisomuddin Bakar, said the presentation by Mujibu Muis reflected the latter’s personal views and did not represent the think tank’s official findings, institutional position or data-based analysis.

“All information, interpretations and conclusions presented were entirely the responsibility of the presenter and should not be regarded as a report, study or official statement by Ilham Centre,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hisomuddin also said that any reference to Ilham Centre’s official findings was only valid when issued through the think tank’s authorised communication channels, including official reports, media statements or presentations mandated by its management.

However, he said the organisation respected freedom of expression and the diversity of academic and analytical views expressed by invited panellists in public discourse platforms.

The clarification follows the presentation of a survey by Mujibu at the convention, which involved 1,800 respondents and claimed that only 15% of Malay respondents were willing to accept cooperation between Umno and DAP, while 62% strongly rejected it.

Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said cast doubt on the survey, questioning the identity and credibility of the respondents cited to support calls for the party to withdraw from the unity government.

The special convention saw Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh openly urging the party’s top leadership to withdraw support for the unity government, accept PAS as a new ally, and not to fear returning to the opposition.