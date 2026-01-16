Forget DAP, Umno must stay in govt for the rakyat, say delegates

Umno has representatives in the Cabinet following the reshuffle in December. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno must remain in the federal government as this gives the party more avenues to help the people, according to delegates who reject claims that remaining in Putrajaya is akin to being in cahoots with DAP.

Several Umno delegates at the party’s general assembly here told FMT that Umno’s presence in the government allowed it to speak up on unsuitable policies that do not benefit the people.

Ampang Umno treasurer Mior Azlan Mior Kamarulbaid said the opportunity of being in government must be used to work for the people, especially given that many party leaders hold strategic portfolios in the Cabinet.

Mior Azlan Mior Kamarulbaid.

He cited Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s rural development ministry as well as party vice-president Johari Ghani’s new portfolio of investment, trade and industry, seen as key to the economy and the creation of job opportunities.

“Deputy president Tok Mat (Mohamad Hasan) is meanwhile on the frontlines of international affairs (as foreign minister), so all these posts give Umno the opportunity to serve the people.

“Being in government means we work for the country, not DAP,” he told FMT.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh previously urged the party to quit the unity government, but Zahid said Umno would back Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration until the end of its term.

Akmal conceded to the decision but announced yesterday that he would step down as a Melaka executive councillor so that he could freely criticise and “fight DAP to the end”.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi described this as unnecessary, saying Akmal could still “continue the fight” while being part of the state government with DAP.

Nik Normi Nik Ayub.

Pengkalan Chepa Wanita Umno chief Nik Normi Nik Ayub said staying in the government could help the party regain support after its poor electoral performance in the 2022 general election where it won just 25 seats.

“We can still speak up and people will listen since we are part of the government. If we were outside the administration, that wouldn’t be the case.

“What’s most important is that we can directly confront any party that purportedly crosses red lines involving race, religion and royalty, so that such issues can be quickly resolved,” said Nik Normi, who is also Kelantan Wanita Umno deputy chief.

Mohd Ismail Sakhari.

Masjid Tanah Umno Youth information chief Ismail Sakhari agreed, saying Umno could still criticise the government despite being a part of it.

“I think Umno and Akmal must continue airing their criticism from within the government up until the 16th general election. There’s no need for us to leave the government.

Nurhidayu Ahmad Puzii.

“Being in the government doesn’t mean we want to be with DAP. Instead, it gives us easier access and a bigger platform to help the rakyat.”

Sepang Puteri Umno chief Nurhidayu Ahmad Puzii said Umno’s presence in the government was to resolve issues faced by the people while ensuring political stability.

“As a party that has long been part of the government, Umno knows what needs to be done for the country,” she said.