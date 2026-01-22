No Malay ‘grand coalition’ if Umno-DAP ties remain, Zahid told

Once long-time rivals, Umno and DAP are now allies in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government and have cooperated in selected state elections and by-elections. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has ruled out any formation of a Malay “grand coalition” as long as Umno maintains ties with DAP.

He questioned the proposal by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, particularly whether it implied inviting all Malay parties to align under Umno – a move which Muhyiddin said would be difficult due to Umno’s current relationship with DAP.

“We can’t accept it. Or is Zahid now saying that he wants to part ways with Pakatan Harapan?” he said in an interview with selected members of the press last night.

Once long-time rivals, Umno and DAP are now allies in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government and have cooperated in selected state elections and by-elections.

Umno has denied being “UmDAP”, a term used by critics to suggest it is subordinate to DAP. Deputy president Mohamad Hasan recently described the partnership as merely a “governing arrangement”.

Muhyiddin, who stepped down as chairman earlier this month, also said that PN had not discussed joining a new coalition.

“In PN, we have yet to discuss which group. And we believe that for the future, all those matters that are in relation to working with other parties outside of that coalition, we have to discuss together. Then we have to agree. So up to now, no such thing,” he said.

Asked if he would meet Zahid, Muhyiddin said a meeting could take place but only if Zahid clarified his intentions.

“Well, meetings can be had any time, but I think, to be very sure, first things first – I want to know what he means by what he said,” he said.

He also said that talks could not involve DAP unless there was a clear explanation and purpose.

“Unless he says the purpose of this meeting is to show a form of cooperation, politics and so on, I will not agree to an agreement with a party like DAP. It has to be explained,” he said.

During Umno’s 2025 annual general assembly last week, Zahid proposed a “grand coalition” to unite Malay-Muslim parties under one umbrella.

He insisted that the proposal would not threaten the unity government and that the coalition would start as an informal alliance without requiring parties to dissolve.

Zahid added that there was no committee yet for the proposed collaboration but that Umno would seek meetings with the top leaders of other Malay and Islamic parties.

Efforts to unite Malay-Muslim parties have been made before, including through Muafakat Nasional formed by Umno and PAS in 2019, as well as past initiatives led by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.