Umno to stay with unity govt despite youth wing’s calls, says Zahid

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had provided an explanation of the stance decided at the special convention on Saturday.

PUTRAJAYA : Umno will remain loyal to the unity government until the next general election, its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today despite calls from youth leader Dr Akmal Saleh for the party to withdraw its support and shift to the opposition bloc.

Zahid said the party would not abandon its coalition partners in the Madani government and dismissed “past proposals that never materialised”, referring to cooperation with PAS under Muafakat Nasional.

“From the start, we have never considered quitting the current government, and we will remain part of this unity government until the end of its term,” he told a press conference at the rural and regional development ministry’s headquarters here.

On Saturday, Akmal called for the party to withdraw its support for the unity government and join the opposition, citing repeated violations of “red lines” involving 3R matters pertaining to race, religion and royalty.

He said the Malays were angered by the “Allah” socks and upside-down flag incidents, but that those penalised were the ones “defending” Islam and the Jalur Gemilang. He said the Malays were also upset when alcohol was served at a government event.

In response, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim questioned the notion that Islam was being sidelined, urging citizens not to let racial or religious sentiments derail the country’s progress or weaken it.

Anwar said that while Malaysia was a majority Malay and Muslim nation, it had long been home to a multi-ethnic and multi-religious population.

