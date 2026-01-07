Malaysians advised to defer non-essential travel to Venezuela

Wisma Putra said no Malaysians have been affected by the recent developments in Venezuela. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : The foreign ministry has urged Malaysians to defer non-essential travel to Venezuela for the time being, taking into consideration the evolving security situation in the country.

Bernama reported that in a media advisory issued today, the ministry reiterated that no Malaysians have been affected by the recent developments.

“There has been no change to the status of Malaysians in Venezuela since our last update on Jan 4.

“The embassy of Malaysia in Caracas remains in constant contact with registered Malaysians there. All are accounted for and safe,” said Wisma Putra.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as necessary.