PAS leader’s son files report after being accused of acting as Perlis ‘broker’

Faiz Hashim, the son of PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin, urged the police to track down the person responsible for the ‘defamatory’ Facebook post. (Instagram pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin’s son, Faiz Hashim, has filed a police report over a social media post which allegedly accused him of acting as a “broker” in connection with the recent Perlis political turmoil.

Faiz said he filed the report after coming across the post by a Facebook user named Arman Ashaari, which he believes belongs to a fake account deliberately created to attack him and his father.

“I appeal to the police to act quickly so that those behind this post can be identified and arrested as soon as possible,” he was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying.

He said the post accused him of being a “broker” in connection with the appointment of the menteri besar and state executive councillors, and of acting under the influence of the Perlis palace.

“The post also accused me of being an agent who led PAS assemblymen to defy party directives.

“These allegations are baseless, defamatory and intended to tarnish the reputation of myself and my family,” he said.

Faiz said what was more worrying was that the post contained elements that could undermine the state’s royal institution.

On Dec 28, PAS assemblyman Haziq Asyraf Dun revealed that he was among the assemblymen invited by a person acting as a “broker” to sign a statutory declaration (SDs) to withdraw support for Shukri Ramli as menteri besar of Perlis.

Haziq said he sought the advice of the central PAS leadership as well as the state chapter’s leadership on the matter and decided against taking part in the plot.

Eight Perikatan Nasional assemblymen reportedly submitted SDs to the Perlis ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri, who later resigned from the menteri besar post citing health reasons.

Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman, Abu Bakar Hamzah, was subsequently appointed menteri besar.

The three PAS assemblymen involved in the alleged plot were Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji). Their seats in the state assembly have been declared vacant.

The five assemblymen from Bersatu who reportedly also submitted SDs were Abu Bakar, Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).