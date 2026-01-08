Annuar calls for revamp of PN leadership to boost inclusivity

PAS central committee member Annuar Musa said PN should bring in capable individuals or technocrats unaffiliated to any political party to enrich the coalition’s talent pool.

PETALING JAYA : PAS central committee member Annuar Musa has called for a transformation of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) leadership structure to make it more inclusive, flexible, and progressive.

Annuar, a former Umno secretary-general, said PN has the opportunity to distinguish itself from coalitions such as Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), where he claimed ultimate authority is concentrated in a single party.

The former Ketereh MP said that while PN’s constitution grants the presidential council primary authority, it also allows for broader participation in administration and governance – giving the coalition the ability to operate as a cohesive and dynamic entity without being bound by bureaucracy.

He said PN also has the advantage of allowing individuals and non-governmental organisations to join as members or allies.

Annuar highlighted the potential to bring in capable individuals or technocrats who might not belong to any party, or have been sidelined in traditional party structures, as a means to enrich the coalition’s talent pool.

“PN can introduce a more inclusive organisational model where all component party leaders are on equal footing, and decisions are made collectively through consultation and consensus,” he said.

“The aim is for PN to become inclusive, progressive, and ready to engage with a wide range of expertise, while maintaining experienced party leaders to guide the coalition.”

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down as PN chairman effective Jan 1 following a political upheaval in Perlis which saw a change of menteri besar between PAS and Bersatu.

Subsequently, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang indicated that his party was ready to take over the coalition, noting that several names, including his own, were under consideration to replace Muhyiddin.

While PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said today the party had finalised the name of the candidate to serve as the new PN chairman, PN election director Sanusi Nor had said yesterday that Muhyiddin’s decision to step down was not official as the coalition’s constitution requires any resignation to be discussed and accepted by the coalition’s leaders.