Nothing to worry about if PAS leads PN, Hadi tells Gerakan, MIPP

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said any concerns being shared by the leaders and members of PN components will be put to rest as soon as the new coalition chairman is appointed and its administrative issues are ironed out. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today played down any concerns among other Perikatan Nasional components about what might happen if the party takes over the reins of the opposition pact.

Hadi said any concerns being shared by the leaders and members of PN components would be put to rest as soon as the new coalition chairman is appointed and its administrative issues are ironed out.

He also acknowledged that his party and PN needed the support of both Muslims and non-Muslims in order to form the government on its own.

“Concerns among leaders and members (including among non-Muslim parties) in PN will be settled once every administrative matter goes smoothly,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

Hadi was reportedly responding to Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s claim that Gerakan and MIPP leaders were concerned about the prospect of PAS helming PN.

Wan Saiful said both non-Muslim based parties feared that they would struggle to woo non-Muslim support with PAS at the head of the opposition coalition.

The post of PN chairman has been vacant since former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin relinquished the role on Jan 1, following a political upheaval in Perlis which saw a change of menteri besar between PAS and Bersatu.

Following in Muhyiddin’s footsteps were several central and state PN leaders, including Azmin Ali, Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Hanifah Abu Baker.

Hadi subsequently said that PAS would take over the PN chairmanship, although the PN Supreme Council has yet to confirm this.