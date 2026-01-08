Criticism and principles are 2 different things, says Akmal

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had said that he might ‘step aside’ after his call for Umno to quit the government was rejected. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh says there is a difference between criticism and principles, in an apparent response to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remarks earlier today.

In a Facebook post, Akmal said he had no issues with being criticised, saying he had been on the receiving end of criticisms for the longest time.

“But when it comes to principles, I will not budge, not even an inch. That’s the difference.”

Earlier today, Zahid said Umno Youth, including Akmal, should be open to criticism.

The youth wing, Zahid said, should continue to fight for their ideals but they should also accept differences in opinions.

Zahid’s comments follow a Facebook post by Akmal yesterday, in which the latter had said that he might “step aside” after Zahid rejected his call for Umno to quit the government.

At a special convention on Saturday, Akmal had cited repeated violations of “red lines” in 3R matters pertaining to race, religion and royalty.

However, Zahid said Umno would not abandon its coalition partners in the Madani government, after Akmal presented the resolution reached at the convention in a political bureau meeting on Monday.