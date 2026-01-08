Malaysia, Turkey ink 7 documents to boost strategic cooperation

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (both seated) witnessing the signing of a MoU between higher education minister Zambry Kadir and president of the Turkish Higher Education Council Erol Ozvar (standing, right) in conjunction with the prime minister’s official visit to Turkey. (Bernama pic)

ANKARA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday witnessed the signing of seven documents to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries across various fields of priority.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the signing of the documents was in conjunction with Anwar’s three-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Erdogan.

Among the documents signed at the Presidential Palace here was the joint declaration on the establishment of a high-level strategic cooperation council.

Also inked was a letter of acceptance for the procurement of a multi-purpose mission ship between the home ministry and Desan Shipyard.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority of the Republic of Turkey also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of information and communication technology.

In the field of research and strategic thought, the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia signed an MoU on research cooperation with the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research covering the political, economic and social fields.

Malaysia-Turkey financial and investment cooperation was further strengthened through the signing of a financial cooperation MoU between Exim Bank Malaysia and Turk Eximbank, as well as an investment cooperation MoU between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and Invest Turkey.

The two countries also exchanged the minutes of the first meeting of the Malaysia-Turkey joint committee on higher education.

“The signing of the documents reflects the shared commitment of Malaysia and Turkey to build a more structured, progressive and complementary bilateral relationship, grounded in strategic interests and long-term benefits for the people,” the statement said.