MCA puzzled by Pahang MB’s ‘easier to work with DAP’ remark

MCA secretary-general and Pahang chief Chong Sin Woon said the party had worked hard as a BN partner in Pahang. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : MCA has been left puzzled by Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail’s claim that it is “easier to work with DAP” and urged the latter to explain his remarks.

In a statement, MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon, who is also its Pahang chief, said it was unfair to compare the two parties and such a claim sent the “wrong signal” about MCA.

Chong said Wan Rosdy, who is also the state Barisan Nasional chief, should explain the issues that were allegedly hard to deal with.

“He should also name the party leaders involved. This is vital so that we in Pahang MCA know what he means.”

Earlier today, Wan Rosdy said it was easier to deal with the DAP executive councillor than those from MCA, adding that the DAP exco was more in tune with state plans.

Chong also asked Wan Rosdy to explain the “advice” DAP had given on leakages, as mentioned by the menteri besar, and whether this had anything to do with past claims linked to the Lynas plant or the so-called “Great Wall of China” in Kuantan.

He said MCA had worked hard as a BN partner in Pahang, both to serve the people and win back support from Chinese voters, while holding firm to the party’s moderate values.

“In the end, the people can judge for themselves between MCA and DAP.”

Wan Rosdy’s praise for DAP stemmed from what he considered as the party’s steady support in the state exco, saying its lone exco member had been more open to state plans than MCA and had even backed larger aid payouts for civil servants.

He said DAP had given “good advice” on issues such as fund leakages and road upkeep, and argued that political differences between Umno and DAP should not be used to stir division among the Malays, amid claims the unity government in Pahang was sidelining Malay-Muslim interests.