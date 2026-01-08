Samsuri as PN chief could be seen as a puppet, say analysts

Analyst Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri said PAS’s dominance in PN adds pressure on Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar to avoid being seen as a puppet who is merely following the Islamic party’s agenda. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s position would be precarious if he were to assume the chairmanship of Perikatan Nasional (PN), due to questions about the legitimacy of his leadership, say analysts.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri, a senior consultant at Global Asia Consulting, said Samsuri, although vice-president of PAS and the Terengganu menteri besar, was neither the president nor deputy president of a party.

Zaharuddin said although Samsuri’s name had been increasingly linked to the PN chairmanship following the circulation of a photo taken at a recent meeting between him and Muhyiddin, major questions remained about his ability to lead the coalition without a strong party mandate.

“His position will be easily questioned as a mere ‘caretaker’ rather than someone with real authority,” he told FMT.

He added that Samsuri’s lack of a top party position could make him reliant on other, more influential figures in determining the coalition’s strategic decisions.

“This could create the perception that the PN chairmanship is only symbolic, while the real direction is still controlled by political players behind the scenes,” he said.

Zaharuddin also drew comparisons between Samsuri’s situation and that of Ismail Sabri Yaakob when he became the ninth prime minister despite being only an Umno vice-president.

PAS’s dominance

Zaharuddin said PAS’s dominance in PN added pressure on Samsuri to avoid being seen as a puppet who was merely following the Islamic party’s agenda.

“If he fails to demonstrate firmness, his ability to inspire confidence among coalition partners and fence-sitters will be affected,” he said.

Zaharuddin said Samsuri must also manage tensions between PAS and Bersatu, as well as Bersatu’s ongoing internal crises.

“His ability to balance these two challenges will be a key indicator of whether this technocrat-style leader truly has the moral and political legitimacy to unite PN ahead of the 16th general election,” he said.

He said Samsuri’s performance in Terengganu would also remain under scrutiny, potentially becoming ammunition for his political rivals in the event of mismanagement.

“Samsuri needs to build a new narrative that highlights competent leadership, not just the inheritance of a position (in PN). Without clear achievements, his position is easily questioned.

“If the state administration does not translate into the image of a convincing national leadership, opponents will continue to question his ability to lead the federal opposition bloc,” he said.

Under the PAS leadership’s shadow

Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said Samsuri remained under the shadow of PAS’s top leadership, limiting his ability to make major decisions without party intervention.

“The main challenge, if Samsuri is indeed appointed to lead PN, is that he does not fully control his own party, PAS,” he said.

He said Samsuri was also expected to struggle for respect in Bersatu, where more dominant and influential figures exist, particularly its deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

“In Bersatu, Hamzah is seen as more influential and experienced, and even more suitable to succeed Muhyiddin. Many perceive it this way,” he said.

If appointed to lead PN, this would put Samsuri at risk of simultaneous pressure from both PAS and Bersatu.

It is understood that a PN Supreme Council meeting will be held after Bersatu’s Supreme Council meets tomorrow to discuss Muhyiddin’s successor, following his resignation which took effect on Jan 1.