US$10bil Malaysia-Turkey trade target well within reach, says PM

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey. (Bernama pic)

ANKARA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the US$10 billion bilateral trade target between Malaysia and Turkey is a realistic benchmark, citing complementary strengths and expanded cooperation under the newly established High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Anwar said the partnership was built on strong trust and confidence in “the capability, strength and capacity of the Turkish people, industry, science and technology”, and that cooperation would extend beyond traditional trade into new areas.

“That’s why we will continue to enhance trade and bilateral trade investments. The aim of achieving US$10 billion (in bilateral trade) is not ambitious at all,” he said at a joint press conference with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday.

Anwar, who also serves as finance minister, said Malaysia’s expanding expertise in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres and rare earths, combined with collaboration with Turkey in education and research, would make the partnership even more meaningful.

Erdogan expressed confidence that the two countries would further consolidate cooperation through the council, which held its first meeting yesterday.

“I sincerely believe that through our joint efforts, we can achieve this (US$10 billion) target in a balanced and sustainable manner. We desire to bring renewed dynamism to trade ties between our countries, and for Malaysia to increase its investments in ours,” he said.

He added that the two countries would collaborate on defence industry issues on a win-win basis and welcomed Malaysia and Turkey’s alignment on international matters, including Gaza.

During Erdogan’s trip to Malaysia in February, Anwar said both nations were working towards increasing trade to US$10 billion in a balanced manner.

Anwar also said Malaysia had benefited from government-to-government procurement involving Turkey’s defence, naval and aerospace industries.

He said future cooperation could extend to the halal industry and Islamic finance, which hold strong potential for both countries.

Earlier, Anwar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara where both leaders co-chaired a four-eye meeting and witnessed the signing of a joint declaration on the establishment of the council.

He was later conferred the Order of the Republic, Turkey’s highest award for foreign leaders, by Erdogan.

Anwar, who is on a three-day official visit to Turkey, is accompanied by his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, foreign minister Mohamad Hasan, higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, investment, trade and industry minister Johari Ghani, and senior government officials.