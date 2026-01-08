Zahid glad ‘truth has prevailed’

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in his Yayasan Akalbudi case in 2023. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has welcomed the Attorney-General’s Chambers announcement that no further action would be taken in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

“Praise be to God. In time, everything has been answered, and the truth has prevailed,” the deputy prime minister said in a Facebook post.

Trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah granted Zahid a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in 2023 on 47 charges of corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust to allow the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct further investigations.

Sequerah, now a Federal Court judge, made the decision after the prosecution informed the court that the AGC intended to discontinue proceedings against Zahid.

Today, the AGC said it found insufficient evidence to proceed with the charges following MACC’s probe.

Zahid’s legal team told FMT that an application would be filed to convert the DNAA to a discharge amounting to an acquittal (DAA).

“We will soon be filing an application in the Court of Appeal to obtain the DAA,” lead defence counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said.

Hisyam said the AGC’s decision indicated that the prosecution no longer intended to proceed with the trial.