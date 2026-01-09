Bersatu disciplinary board calls up Hamzah-linked division chiefs, MP

Three MPs said to be aligned with Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin have faced disciplinary action, including two who have been sacked.

PETALING JAYA : Several Bersatu division chiefs in Perak and an MP linked to deputy president Hamzah Zainudin have been summoned by the party’s disciplinary board over a press conference held last month amid mounting internal tensions.

Larut Bersatu chief Hassuandi Hamzah confirmed that he was among those who were called up, saying he received his letter from the board today.

“Many of us received a letter from the disciplinary board. I am among them,” he told FMT.

Teluk Intan Bersatu chief Kamaruddin Majid was also summoned and said several division leaders in Perak had been called up by the disciplinary panel.

“Apart from myself, others are the division chiefs of Padang Rengas, Gopeng, Tapah, Larut, Pasir Salak, and also the Gerik MP,” he said.

Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob also confirmed receiving the notice to attend disciplinary proceedings on Wednesday.

“Ideally, the president should look for other ways to resolve the matter. However, if he chooses the path of taking disciplinary action, everyone is prepared,” he said.

Fathul confirmed that they were summoned over a press conference held last month where they called for Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as Bersatu president.

FMT has reached out to Bersatu disciplinary board chairman Radzi Abdul Manan for comment.

Last month, it was reported that 14 of Bersatu’s 24 divisions in Perak urged Muhyiddin to relinquish his party post over his failure to manage the party’s ongoing internal crisis.

The group, represented by Pasir Salak Bersatu chief Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, said the issue could have been resolved earlier if it had been handled more decisively, and that the prolonged dispute had damaged the image of both Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional.

According to the notice sighted by FMT, their actions had affected support for Bersatu and PN, tarnished Muhyiddin’s image, and caused internal division in the party.

Internal tensions within Bersatu have intensified since the party’s annual general assembly in September, following the circulation of an anonymous letter alleging a plot to oust Muhyiddin.

A resolution endorsing him as Bersatu’s candidate for the 11th prime minister also sparked unease among allies, particularly PAS.

The situation worsened after Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan was sacked, and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal was suspended, both for alleged breaches of the party constitution and code of conduct.

Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah was similarly sacked on Tuesday after making calls for Muhyiddin to resign as Bersatu president to make way for Hamzah to take over the post.

Muhyiddin remains at the helm of Bersatu although he stepped down as PN chairman on Jan 1.