DAP Youth repeats challenge for Akmal to quit Melaka govt

PETALING JAYA : DAP Youth has repeated its challenge for Dr Akmal Saleh to resign from his post in the Melaka government, taking the Umno Youth chief to task today over his claim that he was a man of principle.

The youth wing said Akmal’s stand that he would not compromise on his principles had become a “joke” as his actions showed otherwise.

“If Akmal held steadfastly to his principles, why did he agree to become part of the unity government from the onset?” DAP Youth said in a statement, referring to the Melaka state government where Akmal is the rural development, agriculture and food security committee chairman.

DAP Youth had urged Akmal to resign as a Melaka exco member after he called for Umno’s withdrawal from the unity government and the revival of Muafakat Nasional, the electoral pact it made with PAS in 2019.

Today, the wing said that Akmal’s decision to remain in the state government called into question his claim of being principled, noting that Umno had, at its last general assembly, decided that it would remain in the unity government until the end of the current term.

“Where were Akmal’s principles then? Principles that are seasonal are no principles at all.”

Yesterday, Akmal claimed that he would not budge “an inch” when it came to principles, in an apparent response to remarks by two party leaders.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said that Umno Youth, including Akmal, should be open to criticism.

The party’s secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki meanwhile posted on Facebook that those who were critical should also be prepared to be criticised.