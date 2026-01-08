Akmal’s resignation hint just a political gimmick, say analysts

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh hinted at his resignation after party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made it clear that Umno would stay in the unity government, shutting down calls from the youth wing to leave and join PAS. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Political analysts have dismissed Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s hint that he might resign after party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shut down calls for Umno to exit the unity government, describing it as little more than a political gimmick.

James Chin of University of Tasmania said Akmal was unlikely to follow through, as resigning would cost him his Melaka exco post, and the anti-party hopping law would leave him with limited political options.

“There is nowhere for him to go, so this is merely a PR exercise,” he told FMT.

Haris Zuan Jaharudin of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia agreed, saying Akmal’s vocal and confrontational style fit a long-standing pattern in Umno Youth.

“Think of Hishammuddin Hussein and Khairy Jamaluddin during their time as youth chiefs,” he said, citing Hishammuddin’s keris-waving episode in 2007 and Khairy’s combative style during his tenure.

Akmal had posted a message on social media yesterday, saying “perhaps it is time for me to step aside” after Zahid rejected his call for Umno to quit the government.

Akmal held a convention last Saturday, during which he urged Umno to withdraw from the unity government and work with PAS in the opposition. However, Zahid later said that Umno would remain in the government until the end of the current term.

Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University said Akmal’s actions could be driven by a lack of support in the party. He said they could also be an attempt to position himself as a martyr to “wake up” Umno.

“If Umno were to leave the government, Zahid’s position could be at risk. But even if Zahid steps aside, it’s unlikely that other leaders would push for the party to exit,” Wong said.

“In this context, Akmal appears either as a genuine radical or a desperado who has little to lose but much to gain if his push succeeds.”

Akmal’s misstep

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said Akmal had made a strategic misstep by openly pushing for Umno to exit the government.

He said Akmal’s overzealousness at the convention had left him politically exposed once the leadership rejected his position.

“In this case, he made a rash decision without thinking through the consequences of his actions. Even though he knew that the leadership would not leave the government, he continued with his agenda,” Azmi said.

“He should have proposed a resolution for the Supreme Council to review the party’s cooperation with Pakatan Harapan rather than issuing an ultimatum for Umno to leave the government.”