Durian glut caused by export rejects, says Fama

More than 30 tonnes of durians and seasonal fruits were brought in for direct sale at a Fama fruit and durian sales promotion in Putrajaya. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The current oversupply of durian is due to export-grade clones failing to meet export standards, and not because of weak demand for local village durian (kampung durian), according to the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama).

Fama deputy director-general Faisal Iswardi Ismail said the glut is also caused by cloned varieties like Musang King coming from orchards under 10 years old, which produce lower-quality fruit that does not meet export requirements for markets such as China and Singapore.

“The drop in prices of cloned durian varieties, to RM15–RM20 per kg, has affected village durian prices,” he said after launching an Agro Madani seasonal fruit and durian sales promotion today.

He said Fama is purchasing village durians affected by falling prices and processing them into paste and pulp at specialised centres in Besut, Jerantut, Sungai Petani, and Machang.

Faisal Iswardi said Fama has mobilised its network of 285 marketing outlets across the country, including farmers’ markets, permanent farmers’ markets, fresh fruit stalls and trading centres.

At the two-day Agro Madani event, more than 30 tonnes of durians and seasonal fruits were brought in for direct sale, particularly from Jerantut, Pahang and Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan.

More than RM100,000 in sales were recorded yesterday, on the first day, prompting the event to be extended by another day, with a two-day sales target of RM200,000.

A second round of durian sales will be held here, while Agrobazaar sales events are scheduled to be held in Kedah on Jan 16 and in Bandar Baru Selayang on Jan 22.