Only 28% of school CCTVs in working order, says Fadhlina

Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry has instructed education authorities to ensure that all CCTVs are functioning. (Envato Elements pic)

PUTRAJAYA : Education minister Fadhlina Sidek says only 28% of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in schools nationwide are functioning, and stresses that all parties involved must take safety issues seriously.

She said the low rate has jeopardised parental and community confidence, and requires immediate action by the ministry and school management.

“We cannot allow only 28% to be operational. It is our responsibility to resolve this,” she said at a press conference after delivering her New Year’s address at the ministry today.

Fadhlina said her ministry is adding another 300 CCTVs in selected schools nationwide and checking to ensure maintenance systems are in order.

She said she has also instructed state education departments, district education offices and all schools to ensure that their CCTVs are functioning.

On proposals for public-private collaboration to help cover the cost of security system upgrades, Fadhlina pointed to the involvement of parent-teacher associations, private sector players, and community associations.

“We should not be too rigid about the form of cooperation. If people want to help, we will make way and support them. These schools are all ours,” she said.

On Oct 15, the education ministry said 200 high-risk boarding schools nationwide, including those that had recorded bullying incidents, would have CCTVs fully installed by November.

Separately, Fadhlina said her ministry will seriously consider a proposal to disburse the RM150 early schooling aid to parents before the start of the school session.

She said her ministry will look at improving the initiative starting next year, as the school session this year is set to begin next week.