Indera Mahkota Bersatu claims Saifuddin unjustly sacked

Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah was sacked by Bersatu on Jan 6.

PETALING JAYA : The Indera Mahkota Bersatu leadership has voiced its disapproval over the decision by the party’s disciplinary board to sack Saifuddin Abdullah.

They claim the decision was made without giving the Indera Mahkota MP a fair hearing.

The division’s deputy chief, Mat Zahid Abu Hassan, said they would continue to support Saifuddin and his leadership, with the hope that the appeal process would be transparent and fair.

“(Indera Mahkota Bersatu) regrets the decision by the party’s disciplinary board to sack Saifuddin without a fair hearing,” Mat Zahid said in a statement.

He reiterated that the division stood in solidarity with Saifuddin.

Saifuddin, a Bersatu Supreme Council member, was sacked by the party on Jan 6 for violating the party’s constitution, though the exact nature of the offence was not specified.

The former minister said he would appeal his sacking.

He had previously been hauled up by the disciplinary board following his call for Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as Bersatu president, and was also removed as Pahang Perikatan Nasional chief.

While Muhyiddin has stepped down as PN chairman, he remains the president of Bersatu.

Saifuddin is the second MP to be sacked by the party after Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who was given the boot last October.