Serdang hospital makes a mark by treating 76 heart cases in a day

Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang is the primary heart centre for Selangor, the Federal Territory, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The cardiology department at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang set a new hospital record by treating 76 patients in a single day, including 48 stent procedures, during a 17-hour intensive operation.

The head of cardiology, Dr Asri Ranga Abdullah Ramaiah, said the hospital usually manages between 50 to 70 cardiology cases a day, making the 76-patient figure one of the highest recorded.

He attributed the hospital’s ability to handle such a high volume of cases to its seven angiogram machines, which are used to detect blockages in the heart. The hospital plans to add two more machines within the next year.

The 48 stent procedures in a single day was the highest in the past 20 years, he said.

Dr Asri Ranga Abdullah Ramaiah.

“Thankfully, no patients lost their lives, although a few emergency heart attack cases came close, including one patient who required CPR prior to stenting, but all the patients survived,” he told Bernama.

He said the team involved included nearly 100 doctors, nurses, medical assistants, radiographers, and support staff, who worked from 8am on Friday to 1am on Saturday.

Out of the 76 patients treated, 26 were emergency cases referred from seven government hospitals including Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Pilah, Seremban, and Cyberjaya.

Asri said the hospital is the primary heart centre for Selangor, the Federal Territory, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, and also handles cases from other states and hospitals.