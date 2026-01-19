Johor hospital carries out complex high-risk heart procedure

KPJ Healthcare Bhd president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan said they are strengthening specialist expertise within the hospital group while keeping patient safety at the centre of care. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Johor Specialist Hospital, under KPJ Healthcare Bhd, has successfully performed a complex high-risk indicated percutaneous coronary intervention (CHIP PCI) procedure using intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology.

This enables the hospital to strengthen its capability to manage complex coronary artery disease, Bernama reported.

KPJ Healthcare said the procedure was performed at the hospital’s heart and lung excellence centre and involved the treatment of severe coronary artery disease with extensive calcium build-up.

It said that CHIP PCI cases are among the most technically demanding coronary procedures, typically involving patients with complex heart conditions and requiring advanced expertise, specialised technology and careful clinical judgment.

“Besides that, IVL technology uses controlled sonic pressure waves to break down hardened calcium within the coronary arteries, allowing doctors to treat complex blockages more safely and precisely before placing a stent.

“This reduces the need for more aggressive techniques, particularly in patients with complex anatomy or previous stent placement,” it said in a statement.

It added that the procedure was led by JSH consultant cardiologist Dr Shahrom Ujang, with structured proctorship support from Tawakkal Specialist Hospital consultant interventional cardiologist Dr Zul Hilmi Yaakob.

KPJ Healthcare president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan said they are strengthening specialist expertise within the hospital group while keeping patient safety at the centre of care.

KPJ Healthcare operates 30 hospitals across Malaysia.