MIH Megatrends 2025 showcases sustainable, inclusive, innovative healthcare

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad (centre) at the launch of Buku Poket Kesihatan Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia yesterday, with KPJ Healthcare chairman Dr Ismail Bakar and president Chin Keat Chyuan. (MIH Megatrends 2025 pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysia International Healthcare (MIH) Megatrends 2025 has been spotlighting inclusive, sustainable and future-ready healthcare, bringing together leaders and experts to discuss pressing challenges in the national health system.

Organised by the health ministry in collaboration with KPJ Healthcare Bhd, the three-day conference at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre focuses on public health, sustainability and non-communicable diseases, stressing the need for practical, system-wide improvements in healthcare delivery.

KPJ marked the first day by strengthening its rooftop solar initiative through the exchange of Phase 2 letters of award with Tenaga Nasional Bhd and its subsidiary GSPARX Sdn Bhd, advancing the group’s long-term decarbonisation goals.

The conference also saw the launch of Buku Poket Kesihatan Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia, a pocket guide developed with the Malaysian Federation of the Deaf to improve communication between healthcare professionals and deaf patients.

Day two featured sessions by Dr Naseem Ghazali of the UK’s NHS and Hoon Sang Lee of the Global Health Technology Foundation, who discussed the use of artificial intelligence in clinical practice, hospital digitalisation and future-ready care models.

It also saw the grand finale of the KRAFT Challenge 2025 under the KPJ Health System which highlighted innovation in healthcare delivery, with KPJ Pahang Specialist Hospital winning the Open Category for its “Mini Vigo” project, improving surgical efficiency.

Universiti Teknologi Mara meanwhile took the University Category for its “HomeHaven RX” medication management system.

The conference also held a digital segment called MIH Live+, featuring interviews with healthcare leaders such as Dr Tunku Kamarul Zaman Tunku Zainol Abidin and Dr Fauziah Hasan, sharing insight on emerging clinical trends and patient care practices.

MIH Megatrends 2025 continues tomorrow with more expert sessions and public engagement programmes.