MIH Megatrends 2025 concludes with focus on tech, reform, and inclusive healthcare

Participants at the three-day Malaysia International Healthcare Megatrends 2025 conference, which concluded yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. (KPJ Healthcare pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysia International Healthcare Megatrends 2025 conference concluded yesterday after three days of focussed dialogue on how best to align technology, systemic reforms, and inclusive care models to improve healthcare delivery.

Organised by the health ministry in collaboration with KPJ Healthcare, MIH Megatrends 2025 brought together policymakers, healthcare professionals, academics, and industry leaders from Nov 25–27 to address key priorities including public health, sustainability, non-communicable diseases, and system transformation.

The conference featured discussions on the role of artificial intelligence in supporting clinical decision-making, the integration of digital tools to enhance continuity of care, and how sustainable approaches can strengthen long-term system resilience, said KPJ Healthcare in a statement.

The sessions provided healthcare leaders and practitioners with clearer perspectives on navigating rising complexity and evolving demands within the healthcare landscape.

KPJ Healthcare president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan said MIH Megatrends 2025 offered meaningful direction for the next phase of healthcare advancement.

“MIH Megatrends 2025 has reinforced the importance of building a healthcare system that is not only responsive to present needs but also anchored in long-term capability and resilience,” he said.

The closing ceremony featured awards presented by health secretary-general Suriani Ahmad, alongside KPJ Healthcare chairman Dr Ismail Bakar, recognising excellence through the MIH Scientific Poster Competition and the KRAFT Challenge 2025.

These awards highlighted the role of innovation and talent development in shaping a more resilient and future-ready healthcare system.

KPJ Healthcare also announced the KPJ Asean Clinical Fellowship Programme 2026 during the closing ceremony, an initiative offering Asean doctors guided clinical exposure in selected specialised disciplines through supervised hospital placements.

The programme aims to strengthen regional clinical capability while supporting professional development and cross-border knowledge exchange.

KPJ Healthcare further formalised three memoranda of understanding at MIH Megatrends 2025 to expand its international reach in healthcare services and education.

Partnerships with FJR Mediterranean Healthcare Investment Group will explore cooperation in sterile services and renal dialysis operations in Saudi Arabia, while KPJ Healthcare University will collaborate with Elite Academy on structured training, certification, and research initiatives to strengthen healthcare talent development.