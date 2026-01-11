Cancel ‘Glamping with Pride’ event and repent, FT mufti urges organisers

FT mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil said the organisers of the ‘Glamping with Pride’ event should call it off. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The organisers of the “Glamping with Pride” event should cancel the programme because it goes against the Islamic concept of “fitrah”, or human nature, Federal Territories mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil said.

Fauwaz said events promoting “deviant” elements should not be held, despite the organisers saying the programme, to be held next weekend, was part of “normal recreational activities”, Berita Harian reported.

He said the event could be misunderstood as openly promoting “immoral and sinful” activities in a country where Islam holds a special position in the Federal Constitution.

He also said the promotion of such pro-LGBTQ “culture” is akin to “spreading indecency” among Muslims, and people involved in such “immoral” programmes should be punished accordingly.

However, Fauwaz stressed that those willing to “repent” could re-enter “Islam’s door of repentance” and return to their “fitrah” state.

On Jan 9, Jejaka, the NGO behind the event, said it will go ahead in Hulu Langat on Saturday and Sunday.

It said the event is a “private, community-based retreat focused on wellbeing, peer support, and health awareness”, and the camping activities will be held at a registered venue.

A poster of the event, with the actual location listed as “to be announced”, features a rainbow motif, cartoon illustrations of people of diverse gender expressions around a campfire, and the tagline “Two nights of warmth and love”.

Activities include campfire storytelling, a “HIV Hunger Games,” a camp runway show, and a skit competition. A QR code for registration notes that slots are limited.

Selangor PAS Youth had protested against the holding of the event, which it said openly promotes lifestyles and ideologies that run contrary to Malaysia’s religious values, cultural norms, and legal framework.

It urged the authorities to investigate the matter.

It was also reported that Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan had pledged to go down to the ground to ensure the programme is cancelled.