Give components room to decide on PN chairmanship, Hadi told

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) components need to be given room to make their own decision on the coalition’s chairmanship before convening a PN Supreme Council meeting to decide on the matter, says Bersatu Youth chief Hilman Idham.

In dismissing PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s call for an emergency PN Supreme Council meeting to be held, Hilman said the internal processes of each component must be respected.

“Bersatu itself will take several stands in the Supreme Council meeting which will be held soon. The same goes for PAS and other components like Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP),” he told FMT.

Hadi had called for an emergency PN Supreme Council meeting to be held to confirm Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as coalition chairman and to appoint his successor.

The PN deputy chairman pointed out that it has been 10 days since Muhyiddin relinquished the post on Jan 1 but the Supreme Council had yet to meet.

The other deputy chairmen of PN are Gerakan president Dominic Lau, MIPP president P Punithan and Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

Hilman maintained that Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman had yet to fully take effect, as the coalition’s constitution outlines that the resignation only takes effect after the Supreme Council agrees to it.

Separately, Punithan said he had yet to be informed of any PN Supreme Council meeting.

Nonetheless, he said MIPP’s stand was that the PN chairman must be a moderate figure capable of working with each coalition component in the context of Malaysia’s plural society.