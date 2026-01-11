Like it or not Najib once led Umno, Loke reminds DAP members

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said he had spoken to Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin about her remarks, but did not reprimand her.

PETALING JAYA : DAP members have been reminded that, like it or not, former prime minister Najib Razak once led Umno, the party’s ally in the current unity government and there was no need to ruin the relationship.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, speaking in a Chinese-language podcast, said he had spoken to Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin about her recent post that had caused a controversy.

Loke said he disagreed with Yeo’s actions, but stressed that he did not reprimand her.

Yeo had made a social media post that celebrated Najib’s failed bid to serve his jail sentence under house arrest.

Loke said that as Najib is serving his sentence, the objective the party had set had been achieved. “There is no need to give an extra stab,” Loke said, referring to Yeo’s remarks.

While DAP has its own principles and stance, there was no need to ruin party relationships.

“If you want to talk about cooperation (with Umno), about the government pushing forward and implementing reforms together, everyone must communicate. When we ruin (the relationship), communication becomes very difficult,” Malaysiakini quoted him as saying.

Last month, Yeo earned the ire of Umno leaders and some in Pakatan Harapan when she wrote “another reason to celebrate this year end” following the court’s decision.

Her comments prompted a response from Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who said it was perhaps time for his party to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.

Puchong Umno cut all ties with its PH counterpart after Yeo refused to apologise. Umno Youth subsequently held a special convention where the wing urged the party to withdraw support for the unity government.

Loke said: “In hindsight, she could have handled it better.” She should have rejoiced inwardly, he said. “I am just saying that these (actions) are unnecessary and these (words) need not be said.”

Najib, 72, has been serving a reduced six-year jail sentence since August 2022 after being convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds. He applied to the High Court to serve the rest of his term under house arrest, but the court said there are no legal mechanisms for house arrest.